Alki Community Council, 3010 Avalon design review, art & food in White Center/South Delridge, more for your Thursday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Today/tonight, from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the highlights (something to add? please let us know!):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring is here, as of 2:01 am today! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

‘SAVE THE POST OFFICE’ RALLY: 11:30 am-12:30 pm, gathering outside the Junction Post Office (4426 California SW) to protest possible cuts and changes – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

SPORTS: Three games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) today – Chief Sealth IHS baseball vs. Highline at 4 pm, CSIHS fastpitch softball vs. Rainier Beach at 4 pm, West Seattle HS fastpitch softball vs. Roosevelt at 4 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s El Gran Taco.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also tonight, run 3 miles, or walk a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm – info here.

3010 SW AVALON WAY DESIGN REVIEW: Rescheduled online meeting for 8-story apartment-building proposal, 5 pm. Go here for the meeting link, info on how to comment, and to get the “design packet.”

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s friendly, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

ART & FOOD IN WHITE CENTER: In South Delridge and White Center, a multitude of venues and artists are participating in the Rat City Art & Food Walk, 5-8 tonight. See the map/list here.

AIRPORT NOISE: If you’re interested in noise from nearby King County International Airport (aka Boeing Field), go get information and answers at a 5:30-7:30 pm open house tonight at KCIA Flight Service Station (6526 Ellis Avenue S.) – details here.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run now departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: One more way to get moving! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online. See the agenda here, where you will also find the link to attend online if you can’t get there in person.

PISCES FEST 2025: Tonight at The Skylark! Doors 7, music 8, details here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Wizdumb, starting at 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!: