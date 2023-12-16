READER REPORTS: Downed light poles along stairway; trailer blocking path

Two reader reports that are FYIs if you’re out on foot:

DOWNED LIGHT POLES: The photo shows one of three that John noticed:

3 of the new light poles have been knocked down/damaged on the steps between Delridge and 20th on Holden.

John believes it happened during the past 48 hours.

TRAILER BLOCKING PATH: Ryan wonders if this trailer blocking a path at 47th/Stevens is abandoned/stolen:

In addition to reporting issues like these via Find It Fix It, you can also contact SDOT’s after-hours regarding right-of-way issues (stairways and paths as well as streets) at 206-386-1218.