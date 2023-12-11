Missed the GLOWS community-art projections? Encore all week!

(WSB photo, Saturday night, projected art by B Anthony Nelson)

If you weren’t at Saturday night’s GLOWS (Glorious Lights of West Seattle) festival in The Junction to see the community-created art – you have another chance: All week, the projections continue on the south-facing wall of Alaska House (the apartment building bordering Junction Plaza Park). We don’t have the exact hours but we went through The Junction around 6:30 pm and the projections, with the artists’ name and their creations, were already under way. West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay says they’re working on making the art available online, too.

P.S. If you skipped the festival, you also missed an hour of amazing holiday performances by an all-star group of local singers and musicians – we have 10 clips, plus the set list, in this report.