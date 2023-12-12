HOLIDAY GIVING: Skunk Works Robotics ‘engineers of tomorrow’ need $ today

In that short video, you’ll see and hear the students of Skunk Works Robotics 1983, an organization we’ve told you about before, serving youth in West Seattle and beyond. As one of the West Seattle participants, Jonah, explains, “Skunk Works is truly amazing. I have learned or improved so many skills like leadership, computer aided design (CAD), communication/presentation skills and so many more. We also teach programming, fabrication, data analysis, and electrical skills, plus many other soft skills. All this is taught by building a robot in 6 weeks and then competing at multiple competitions across Washington and the United States.” Getting ready for, and going to, those competitions costs money. Skunk Works launched a fundraiser for Giving Tuesday, and while we missed the chance to tell you about it then, they’re keeping it open through the holidays – you can donate here.