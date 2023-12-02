West Seattle, Washington

02 Saturday

47℉

HAPPENING NOW: Easy way to donate food, coats in The Junction

December 2, 2023 11:16 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

Above are the CaudlesAtticus, Leah, Dominic, and Tim. For the fourth year, they’re collecting food and coats for the West Seattle Food Bank and Westside Interfaith Network, in a drive-up/ride-up one-day event. Until 3 pm, all you have to do is roll on into the lot behind Hope Lutheran, off SW Oregon just east of 42nd SW, and they’ll happily unload your donation(s). As our daily list shows, plenty of other holiday happenings are in progress in The Junction, so if you’re going that way anyway, check your cupboard and closet to see what you can spare! (Or if you live nearby, just walk it on over.)

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Easy way to donate food, coats in The Junction"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.