HAPPENING NOW: Easy way to donate food, coats in The Junction

Above are the Caudles – Atticus, Leah, Dominic, and Tim. For the fourth year, they’re collecting food and coats for the West Seattle Food Bank and Westside Interfaith Network, in a drive-up/ride-up one-day event. Until 3 pm, all you have to do is roll on into the lot behind Hope Lutheran, off SW Oregon just east of 42nd SW, and they’ll happily unload your donation(s). As our daily list shows, plenty of other holiday happenings are in progress in The Junction, so if you’re going that way anyway, check your cupboard and closet to see what you can spare! (Or if you live nearby, just walk it on over.)