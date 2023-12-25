Christmas Day 2023 in West Seattle: What’s open, and what else you should know today

(WSB photo – ‘Burma Shave-style’ signs along 59th south of Admiral)

Merry Christmas! Here’s info we hope will be useful on this holiday:

BUSES: Metro‘s running on the Sunday schedule.

WATER TAXI: Not operating today.

FERRIES: As of early this morning, WSF planned to start the day on a 1-boat Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth schedule due to a crew shortage – check the alerts page for status/changes. (And note that the south Vashon route will be entirely out of service at the day’s start, too.)

MORE TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No charge for street parking in areas of the city with pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this map.

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: We found eight – listed in our Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS OPEN TODAY: Fourteen are on our list – see it here. (And please let us know of any additions/changes!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: Again this year, as noted in our Holiday Guide, only the three Safeways (Roxbury, Admiral, Jefferson Square) are open (8 am-5 pm) – all other West Seattle grocery stores are closed until tomorrow.

CHURCH SERVICES TODAY: Three of the churches on the list in our Holiday Guide have Christmas Day services.

OTHER NOTES: Trash/recycling pickup is delayed one day all week (next week too) … Seattle Parks closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed.

SEE A MOVIE: The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open this afternoon/evening – first screening of the day, 3 pm.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show continues tonight on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, opening at 5 pm. Timed tickets and info here.

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/365 (366 next year)!