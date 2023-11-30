WHALE SIGHTING: Young humpback still in Elliott Bay

This is the third day a young humpback whale has been seen in Elliott Bay. Kersti Muul tells us its official ID is BCY0995, and that it was born last year to a humpback known as “Smiley.” Today it’s near the downtown waterfront again. She says its lingering in the area is not necessarily a good thing, and explains in a comment on Wednesday’s report:

… It is a bit concerning (not only for safety reasons). Humpbacks are particularly prone to being struck as they are not as aware of their surroundings as other species of whales. This is an app that you can put on your phone that alerts vessels like the ferries to whales’ presence in the area. It’s a great tool that we use to help whales and wildlife in yet one more way. Here is the link.

Soundwatch will be heading out to keep an eye on this calf and take some pictures.