WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Wondering which restaurants will be open?

Every year, we assemble a list of West Seattle restaurants planning to be open on Thanksgiving Day. (We say “planning” because sometimes their plans change after we finish making phone calls.) If you don’t want to cook, go here to see what’s on our list so far. We have nine, and can add if you know of somewhere we missed – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

P.S. You can also stay out of the kitchen by going to one of the free community dinners at The Hall at Fauntleroy (noon-3 pm) or the West Seattle Eagles (2-5 pm).