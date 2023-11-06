How to join in The Hall at Fauntleroy’s free Thanksgiving feast – as a diner, donor, and/or volunteer

(WSB photo, Thanksgiving 2022)

For a quarter of a century, The Hall at Fauntleroy has served a free Thanksgiving feast to community members – open to all. In addition to diners, they’re also again welcoming volunteers and dessert donors, Here’s the announcement:

All are welcome on Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 23rd from 12 pm-3 pm – for this year’s annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner! The delicious meal, created this year by Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering‘s Jr. Sous Chef Zach Mosely, will include a traditional turkey dinner and all the trimmings, with desserts donated by the community. No need to RSVP, just show up at Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California Ave SW) on Thanksgiving Day between 12-3 pm.

This event happens with the help of many wonderful volunteers. You can sign up to volunteer or bring a dessert on signup.com.

Gently used warm clothing, new blankets and socks, and dessert donations can be dropped off at our SODO office at 4105 Airport Way S., from Monday, November 20, to Wednesday, November 22, from 9 am-3 pm or bring it to The Hall at Fauntleroy on Thanksgiving Day from 10 am-1 pm.