WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Hall at Fauntleroy update

Just four days until Thanksgiving, and the free community dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy. For those interested in helping either instead of, or in addition to, enjoying the dinner, here’s an update:

We are full on volunteers (yay!), but if people would still like to be involved, they can deliver desserts day-of [Thursday] starting at 9 am, or warm clothes/socks/blankets to the schoolhouse hallway anytime leading up to Thanksgiving.

As noted here, the dinner – a quarter-century tradition – is set for noon-3 pm on Thanksgiving Day, and everyone is welcome. The Hall is at 9130 California SW, on the south end of historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse.