WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Highland Park Elementary PE program scores gift from Storm

(WSB photo)

What a team! From left are Seattle Storm entertainment emcee Shellie Hart, forwqrd Jordan Horston, and mascot Doppler, with Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Jones, during a visit this afternoon to Highland Park Elementary. There, in partnership with WaFd Bank, the Storm donated $5,000 to HPES’s PE program, led by educator Chellie LaFayette. In Q&A, player Horston – named this year to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team – was asked why she felt it’s important for kids to work out; she replied that not only do you feel good about exercising, it’s a good way to release energy and aggression you might feel. She played just about “every sport” possible as a kid, and currently, besides basketball, also runs, does yoga, and hikes. And she stressed that academic achievement is important even if you want a future in sports – for college, for example, a good academic record can vault you over other contenders for a spot in a program. The Storm visitors also told the students they were all invited to come see a Storm game next spring.