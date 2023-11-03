WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Searching for suspect in ‘road-rage’ assault

Sent by a reader who wanted to be anonymous:

A disturbing incident happened yesterday evening, Thursday 11/2, around 5:30 in front of Genesee Hill Elementary.

A family member was violently assaulted in a road-rage incident by the driver of this silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup – see below image.

Fortunately several people were walking dogs or in their yards and helped stop the assault. The driver sped away and despite a very fast SPD response, has not yet been caught.

The Silverado is distinctive in that it is missing the entire rear bumper and has no license plate displayed anywhere. There is also body damage under the taillight on the drivers side. We think it is likely a 2006 Silverado. Also note one-piece rear windshield – no sliding window.

SPD said anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 and reference Incident # 23-317784.