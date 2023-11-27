WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglars take bikes, tools, ornaments

Jill is hoping at least some of what burglar(s) stole from her garage might turn up:

Our garage got broken into Saturday night and they stole two Rad Power Bikes and tools. That we can get over, but we just discovered that they also stole all of our sentimental Christmas ornaments. I’m just sick about this.

Given that these aren’t of street value, I’m hoping they were dumped somewhere in West Sea. We think there are two Rubbermaid totes of ornaments (can’t recall the tote colors, maybe red, maybe clear?).

Our garage is located on the west side of 44th between Dakota and Genesee and our neighbor saw a White Escalade drive through the alley around 4 or 5 am. That’s unconfirmed as being a car of interest but the only thing we have.