WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Three sightings, caught on camera

Three more West Seattle coyote-sighting reports, all with visuals:

42ND/FINDLAY: That’s where Nicholas‘s video of two coyotes begins:

Just thought I’d send over a video I took of some coyotes running around my neighborhood right behind C&P.

ABOVE ALKI: Sent Tuesday by Amy:

SW Orleans St and Hillcrest Ave SW – he was big and trotting around like he owned the place!

NORTH ADMIRAL: Received today from Deanna:

Last night around 11:30 pm, our daughters saw a coyote going back and forth across the street. Location was at the South end of Sunset Ave SW near 50th.

REMINDER: We publish coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm – until their recent resurgence, many people might have either forgotten or not been aware at all that they have lived around here for a long time. Do’s and don’ts for coexistence are here.