From Amy in Brace Point:

Saw this on my Ring cam footage (Tuesday) morning. Looks like a coyote trotting through our back yard around 1 am.

The video gets grainy after that clear opening frame but you can see the short clip here. We’ll note again that we publish sighting reports for education and awareness, not alarm; if you’re new to living with coyotes, state wildlife authorities offer info and advice here.