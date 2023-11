7:55 PM: Thanks for the tip. There’s a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound West Seattle Bridge near the Admiral exit. Our tipster reports up to five vehicles involved. (It’s out of camera range on SDOT’s live feed, but you can see brake lights activating just past the crest.)

8:20 PM: Officers have just told dispatch that the bridge is “back open again.” We’re checking with SFD about injuries, if any.