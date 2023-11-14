Talk about Fauntleroy and Admiral community issues, meet Highland Park artist, boost your productivity, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Options for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

MEET THE ARTIST: Highland Park’s big bird sculpture has arrived at Highland Park Way and Holden. That’s where you can meet artist Matthew Mazzotta at 4 pm; the gathering will then proceed a short distance south for more conversation at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way).

PRODUCTIVITY-BOOSTING ADVICE, FREE! 5 pm, the first of two free events this week at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor). This one will give you “tips and tricks on how to organize your physical AND digital space to improve performance.”

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

HOPE LUTHERAN ALL-SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Looking ahead to next school year? Learn about Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) at tonight’s all-school open house, 6:30 pm – details in our calendar listing. (4456 42nd SW)

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm community gathering at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), with police there for Q&A, plus officer elections and holiday info.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm board meeting open to all community members. with agenda items including discussion of the Lincoln Park pickleball-court project. In person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online (register at fauntleroy.net/meetings).

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just attend one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look ahead any time via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!