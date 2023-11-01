SURVEY: Change the school calendar?

Even if you don’t have a student in Seattle Public Schools, its annual calendar may affect you – for example, some independent schools follow it, and some school-vicinity neighborhoods’ day-to-day rhythms are yoked to it. So a survey launched today by the district might be of interest. SPS says it’s gathering feedback for future negotiations in which the district and its unions agree to calendar dates (this page includes the tentative dates for the next few years). In particular, the survey asks if you’d like to see changes in any of these current policies:

First Day of School – 1st Wednesday in September Winter Break – at least 10 weekdays Mid-Winter Break – President’s Day week Spring Break – 2nd week in April Emergency Closure Make-Up Days – currently day between semesters and end of school year

The survey’s open through November 13th; go here to participate.