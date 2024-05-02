BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Luna Park Café expanding to dinner hours

(March photo courtesy Luna Park Café owner John Bennett)

When Luna Park Café celebrated its 35th anniversary in March, owner John Bennett told us they hoped to add dinner this spring. Now, he says, it’s about to happen:

Luna will start opening for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays starting tomorrow. Serving great burgers, sandwiches, salads, vegetarian, and vegan dishes. Expanded cocktail menu, beer specials and new mock-tail options, including our famous boozy shakes!

The café is at 2918 SW Avalon Way. Dinner hours will be 3-9 pm.