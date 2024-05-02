WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Gatewood Elementary event welcoming teen and tween volunteers

Again this year, Gatewood Elementary is planning a community event, and welcoming teenage and tween-age volunteers to help make it happen. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

Volunteer opportunity for Seattle Public School middle and high school students to earn service hours:

Gatewood Elementary is hosting the 2nd Annual Gatewood Gator Fair on Saturday, June 1st, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., and is looking for volunteers to set-up and break down the event, run carnival games, help out at booths, etc.

The event is rain or shine and the community is invited.

Volunteer shifts are: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 1- 3:30 p.m.

Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10C0B48A8A629A1F4C34-48659222-gator#

Questions? GatewoodGatorFair@gmail.com

School address: 4320 SW Myrtle Street. Parking in the neighborhood

Public transportation: Rapid Ride C line stop is Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Myrtle St.