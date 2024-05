Another stolen van – this one, reported by Shawn:

Unfortunately I’m writing to request help in locating my Westy. She’s a 1984 Volkswagen Westfalia camper van. Beige with a different-color left front corner. She has an ARB awning on the right side and black rims. Washington plates BGK2325. It was stolen by the Trader Joe’s from around 5 pm to 7 pm today. Her name is Gertie.