Not too late to get your ticket for West Seattle Junction’s biggest spring event, Wine Walk

Tote bag, souvenir glass, and the chance to try a wide variety of local wines! That’s what you get with your ticket to the West Seattle Junction Association‘s next Wine Walk, 5-9 pm Friday, May 17. It’s usually sold out in advance but this time they’ve expanded the number of participating businesses and wineries – 30 wineries, 26 businesses! – and therefore the number of tickets available, so we’re mentioning it today to let you know that some tickets are still waiting to be snapped up! You can go here to see the list of wineries (which includes WSB sponsors Viscon Cellars and Spruce Hill Winery) and to buy your ticket (good for 14 tastes). Then on Wine Walk night, check in when you’re ready to start, and go to the venues of your choice!