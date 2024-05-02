CONGRATULATIONS! Here’s who won West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Westside Awards

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Westside Awards – here’s the announcement sent by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Westside Awards, honoring three local businesses and one individual who demonstrates results-oriented leadership, a cornerstone of a thriving economic region. 2024 Westside Award Winners are: • Westside Business of the Year: Alki Beach Academy

• Westside Emerging Business of the Year: Southpaw Barbershop

• Westside Not for Profit of the Year: A Cleaner Alki

• Westsider of the Year: Mike Kreiger, Teacher and Coach, Madison Middle School Award winners and all nominees will be recognized at the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, May 22, 7:30 am-9 am, at The Hall at Fauntleroy. At the Awards Breakfast, Fred Rivera, Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary, and General Counsel of the Seattle Mariners, will lead a keynote fireside chat moderated by Brian Callanan, Loop the ‘Lupe, discussing how dedication and collaboration are pivotal in shaping operations within the Mariners organization, from celebrating successes to integrating new members into a culture focused on teamwork and recognizing individual contributions. Early Bird Pricing for tickets is $55 per person through May 3rd, and $65 per person May 4th onward. Get your tickets at https://loom.ly/PJNQ0qU or wschamber.com.

Below are this year’s Westside Award nominees (from community suggestions solicited earlier this year), also from the Chamber’s announcement:

2024 WESTSIDE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

▪ Alki Beach Academy Inc.

▪ Limber Yoga & Wellness

▪ DSquared Hospitality Company

▪ Rollback Times LLC, Lady Jaye

▪ Highland Park Corner Store

▪ Meeples Games

▪ Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery

▪ Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce

▪ Thunder Road Guitars

▪ Carmilia’s

▪ Pet Elements

2024 WESTSIDE EMERGING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

▪ Dragonfly Yoga Pilates Dance

▪ Charcuterie by Annalise

▪ Hawthorne Massage and Self Care

▪ Rain City Clay

▪ Revelry Room

▪ It’s A Barber’s Thing

▪ Heartwood Law

▪ Hoste

▪ Rush Hour Clothing

▪ Southpaw Barbershop

▪ Bee Organized Seattle

▪ WEND Jewelry

▪ Daish. Coaching and Wellness

2024 WESTSIDE NOT FOR PROFIT OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

▪ The West Seattle Junction Association

▪ Kiwanis of West Seattle

▪ A Cleaner Alki

▪ West Seattle Garden Tour*

▪ Alki Art Fair

▪ The Community School of West Seattle

▪ West Seattle Tool Library

▪ West Seattle Eagles – Aerie 2643*

*Previously won in this category

2024 WESTSIDER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

▪ Brian Callanan, Loop the ‘Lupe

▪ Kathy Blackwell, Southwest Seattle Historical Society

▪ Joanie Jacobs, Admiral Neighborhood Association

▪ Jordan Crawley, Alki Beach Academy

▪ James Powell, West Seattle Road Runners

▪ Mike Kreiger, Teacher and Volunteer Coach, Madison Middle School

▪ Tommy Andrade, Southpaw Barbershop

▪ Tracy Record & Patrick Sand, West Seattle Blog

▪ Whitney Moore, Electric Butter Marketing

▪ Jim Edwards, West Seattle Big Band

Take a look back at the previous Westside Award winners in each category here: www.wschamber.com/westside-awards.