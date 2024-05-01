THEATER: Chief Sealth IHS to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ this weekend

Before we get to what’s happening today, an announcement for your weekend planning, from Chief Sealth Drama Company and BAYFEST Youth Theatre:

Following the wonderfully successful reinstatement of the drama program at Chief Sealth International High School last year with our productions of “She Kills Monsters” and this fall’s “Scenes About Teens: A Musical Extravaganza!” produced with the help of over 75 students, staff members, and Sealth alums, we are presenting a full production of Shakespeare’s beautiful and funny A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Directed by local director and BAYFEST teaching artist Keni Cohen, who taught and directed for many years with Seattle Children’s Theatre, the production promises to be full of love-gone-wrong-and-back-to-right, magic, fairies and lots of laughs. It is a truly timeless play that all ages will enjoy.

20 cast members, supported by 35+ student costume designers, musicians, set builders and technicians, parent volunteers and an amazing crew of Chief Sealth High School alums, have been working diligently since January to put the production together. Performances will be held in the large Chief Sealth Theater, with wonderful acoustics, comfortable seating, and is physically accessible.

This show is appropriate for all ages, and we encourage the community to experience the amazing work of our students and staff, and come out to support the drama program at Chief Sealth as we continue to build this exciting program.

Public show times are:

Friday, May 3 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, May 4 at 2pm and 7pm; Sunday, May 5 at 2PM

Chief Sealth International High School

2600 SW Thistle St.

pre-purchase (online) individual tickets prices:

Students – $7.00

Adults – $12.00

at the door:

Students – $9.00

Adults – $14.00

FOR TICKETS: https://bayfestsealththeatrecompany.ludus.com