Longfellow Creek celebration and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today and tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

POP-UP DINNER: Two seatings of a special dinner at Bonjour Vietnam (4509 California SW), 5 pm and 8 pm, prepared by 2-star Michelin Chef Florent Nguyen – ticket links are in our calendar listing.

LONGFELLOW CREEK CELEBRATION: Thousands of West Seattleites live close to its path from Westwood to the Duwamish River – but what do you really know about Longfellow Creek, its history, its challenges, its future? Come celebrate and learn about it at a special free event at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 West Marginal Way SW), open house and refreshments at 5:30, panel discussion at 6 pm, details here.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Broken? Don’t replace – repai! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN PLUS SPORTS TALK: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, starting with health info at 6 pm – here’s the plan for tonight:

Lake Washington Physical Therapy Sports Med Talk ON FEET: Mark Bouma is speaking our language: FEET! He will go over how to keep your feet healthy when running. He will cover some practical ways to help with foot recovery, intrinsic muscle strength, and what may lead you to consider an OTC orthotic. We will run afterward. email with questions: lori@westseattlerunner.com

FILM FESTIVAL: The Change Collective‘s short film festival starts at 6 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) – admission free!

TRIVIA x 6: Six places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … there’s 7 pm trivia at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) … 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska) … Trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: Weekly on Wednesday nights, 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

