FOLLOWUP: Southwest Library won’t reopen today as planned

(Southwest Branch, WSB file photo)

We’ve just learned that the Southwest Library HVAC work wasn’t finished in time to reopen the branch today as planned. We’re told that insulation work is a major component of what remains. They’re not sure yet if they’ll reopen before Thanksgiving. So if you need to visit a library this week, here’s a reminder that Seattle Public Library has four other area branches – High Point, Delridge, West Seattle (Admiral), and South Park; the King County Library System has the White Center branch, too. All libraries will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.