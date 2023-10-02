FOLLOWUP: Southwest Library sets closure dates for air-conditioning installation

(Southwest Branch, WSB file photo)

The Southwest Library is one of the few Seattle Public Library branches without full A/C – but as noted before, that will change, And now we know when. Here’s today’s announcement from SPL:

The Seattle Public Library’s Northeast and Southwest branches will temporarily close in November for the installation of new electric HVAC systems that will provide air conditioning and more efficient heating to the branches, preventing unscheduled branch closures during heat waves and reducing the Library’s carbon footprint.

The closures are required for the safety of patrons and staff while the HVAC systems are installed on the roofs of the branches and because of the lack of temperature and air-filtration controls during the project.

HVAC installation at the Northeast and Southwest branches was made possible through funding provided by the Seattle City Council in 2021.

The Southwest Branch will close from Monday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 19. The branch will reopen on Monday, Nov. 20. The branch book return will also be closed during this time. The branch meeting room will remain open until the branch closes on Nov. 6.

Because the closure of the Southwest Branch lasts less than a month, patron holds scheduled for delivery to the Southwest Branch will be held until the branch reopens rather than being rerouted to another location. Patron holds remaining at the Southwest Branch at the time of closure will be extended, and will not expire until Monday, Nov. 27. The Southwest Branch will also remain available for patrons to select as a preferred holds location.

Patrons are encouraged to contact staff at the Southwest Branch to make plans for accessing their holds during the branch closure. Staff are available to help in person or by phone at 206-684-7455.

When the Southwest Branch reopens, patrons may experience a short delay in the delivery of their holds to the branch while staff work through the backlog.