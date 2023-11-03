FOLLOWUP: Parking or no parking for new Alki Elementary? Checking back, post-court ruling

(WSB photo, Alki Elementary site, last month)

Two weeks ago today, a judge rejected Seattle Public Schools‘ challenge to a city Hearing Examiner ruling in the fight over whether the new, larger Alki Elementary can be built without off-street parking. That left the district having to do what the Hearing Examiner ruling in August ordered – work with the city Department of Construction and Inspections to address the parking issue.

If you’ve missed previous coverage, the city originally granted the district’s request for zoning exceptions – aka “departures” – including a plan to build the school without off-street parking (48 spaces would have been required otherwise). Four nearby residents appealed the departures; part of the appeal was settled, part was denied, and the part pertaining to parking was granted. The district challenged that in court and lost. So now, two weeks later, we wondered, what’s happening? We took the question to SPS; a spokesperson replied, “SPS is reviewing designs to include parking while also continuing to work with SDCI.” Some site work has been done, as allowed even without the building permit; the district tells us, “Demolition and site clearing have been completed. With the project paused, the contractor has been preparing the site and gymnasium building for winter. This includes weather protection, security, and temporary soil control measure, which includes hydroseeding.” Alki Elementary is holding classes at the former Schmitz Park Elementary, originally expected to last through this school year and ’24-’25.