FAUNTLEROY SALMON: ‘Open creek’ set for Sunday

Tom Trulin‘s photo shows the first spawner of the season in Fauntleroy Creek. At least 22 more have followed, so with that, and a adequate supply of volunteers, the first “open creek” of the season will happen Sunday (November 12). Here’s the invitation, sent by Judy Pickens of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council:

Spawners in Fauntleroy Creek – and the public is invited As of late Tuesday, salmon watchers on Fauntleroy Creek had tallied 23 vigorous coho spawners. The first arrived on Saturday and more have followed daily. With rain and 11-foot tides in the offing, the Fauntleroy Watershed Council has scheduled an all-ages open creek on Sunday, 1:00-3:00 pm. Dress for the weather and make your way to the fish ladder viewpoint at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way SW. A volunteer will invite you down to creek level to check out the habitat, ask questions, and maybe see spawners. Children should bring a parent and dogs should be on leash.

That’s across the street (and up the embankment) from the entrance to the Fauntleroy ferry dock.