DEVELOPMENT: Second half of Sweeney Blocks project gets key approval, but construction’s not imminent

(Rendering by Ankrom Moisan)

That’s a rendering of 4440 Fauntleroy, one of the two “Sweeney Blocks” mixed-use buildings planned in The Triangle. The city has given a key approval to the plan for ~222 apartments and ground-floor retail in a 7-story building with 150 off-street parking spaces. But don’t expect the backhoes to show up any time soon. Like some other projects, this one’s in a wait-and-see phase, according to Lynn Sweeney, spokesperson for the entrepreneurial family that owns the property: “Overall status and timetable continues to be dependent on the overall state of the world, so we don’t have a firm ‘break ground’ timeline yet, though we are pleased to have been awarded the MUPs on both blocks and continue to work on the refinement of the sites.” The other “Sweeney Block,” 4406 36th SW, got the same pivotal approval back in June; it’s planned for 7 stories, ~284 apartments, commercial space, and 162 off-street parking spots.

Meantime, you might recall that part of the development property holds Alki Lumber, which the Sweeneys sold, after a century, two years ago. At the time its new owner was announced, its new location – South Park – was too. But Lynn Sweeney tells us it’s expected to “remain in its current location for at least a year.”

P.S. The approval for 4440 Fauntleroy opens an appeal period, through November 9; this notice explains how that works.