BIZNOTE: Panterelli plans ‘grand opening’ starting this Friday

(Photo by Sara Raymond)

We told you back in June about Panterelli, the coffee-and-pastry shop in The Junction owned by Jacques Nawar, who ran Pizzeria Credo a block away for a decade. Today we received an announcement that Panterelli will celebrate its grand opening this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, after having been in “soft open” mode for four-plus months. Panterelli focuses on éclairs and choux à la crème (cream puffs, pronounced “shoe”), and will introduce new choux creations as part of the grand-opening festivities. As the announcement explains, “Panterelli is named for the chef who created the distinct pastry style for Catherine de Medici in 1540.” It also says Panterelli – at 4210 SW Alaska – will soon expand its hours, currently 9 am-3 pm Wednesdays-Sundays (closing earlier if and when they sell out).