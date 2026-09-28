Parent support, grand opening, new playspace, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Lura Ercolano ‘from the passenger seat’)

Here are highlights of what’s happening around the peninsula for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BUDGET BRIEFINGS: Today’s meeting is under way as the City Council continues getting department-by-department briefings as its budget-review season begins – the agenda explains what’s up today and how to watch.

NEW FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Alki UCC is launching a weekly indoor playspace, 10 am-noon. Just register before you go. (6115 SW Hinds)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: 10-11:30 am at Delridge Library, in Spanish and English. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

STARBIRD CHICKEN GRAND OPENING: Ribboncutting at 10:45 am, doors open at 11 am with free food for the first 200 customers. Here’s our preview from a Saturday look inside. (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:30 pm, it’s back at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

LIVE MUSIC AT SEBASTIANO’S: 6 pm at the wine shop, piano jazz! (3278 California SW)

PARENT SUPPORT NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Myrtle) with Emily Cherkin, author of “The Screentime Solution.”

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group gathers at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome.

ALKI MEDITATION: Two places to meditate on Monday nights – in north West Seattle, there’s meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: In south West Seattle, free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

COUNTY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), King County Council contenders in a forum focused on cultural issues such as the arts. All welcome to attend; it’ll also be livestreamed.

MONDAY NIGHT SALSA LESSONS: Series continues, 7 pm with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament, 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues on our list with trivia tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), $2 cash to enter … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

PINBALL LEAGUE: Sign up at 7, start playing at 7:30, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Huge thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar, which we update daily; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!