WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman attacked and robbed in The Junction

A woman is in the hospital after being attacked and robbed in The Junction Thursday evening. First word came from this email from someone who knows the victim:

A woman was attacked by a group of 5 youths last night in broad daylight around 6 pm right in between the QFC at the Junction and the Maharaja restaurant. She was walking back to her car. She is at Harborview with broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a ton of stitches in her head. They surrounded her and beat her with objects and kicked her. She isn’t ready for her name to be public, but people should know with the weekend approaching and the sun going down earlier. I’m not a member of her family, but got permission from the family to me

We found the SPD incident number – 26-285630 – and just obtained the report narrative:

On 09/24/2026 at 1805 hours I was working in uniformed patrol as 2W2 for the Seattle Police Department. I was driving a marked patrol car when I responded to robbery call located in the 4500 block of 42nd Ave SW. The call remarks stated, “RP [reporting party] SAW 5 MEN PUNCHING A WOMAN, AND TAKING HER PURSE.” When I arrived, I located (items) lying on the ground in a parking lot located across from 45XX 42nd Ave SW.

Police radio indicated multiple people had called 911 to report the attack, but not the victim. One of the people who called 911 was a nearby resident who talked with police after their arrival:

(Witness) stated she heard a scream and began recording from her apartment window. I reviewed the video which showed a white Honda Accord (no plates) park in the parked in the parking lot with all 3 passenger doors open. The video also showed 4 suspects huddling around the victim who was on the ground in the parking lot. At one point suspect #1 appears to pull something away from (victim), which causes the suspects to flee back to the white Honda. Before leaving, suspect #4 is seen using his foot and stomping down onto (victim) once and start walking away when he stops and returns to (victim) and stomps down on her once again. The suspects then enter the white Honda and drive away South on 42nd Ave SW. It appears that there was a 5th suspect who remained in the driver’s seat of the white Honda. Another video showed (victim) driving away Southbound on 42nd Ave SW in her (vehicle). A short time later, dispatch received a call from XXXX Urgent Care (in West Seattle) reporting a female just walked in and reported she was robbed.

Police found the victim at the urgent-care facility:

V/XXXX stated she was walking back to her vehicle when 4-5 black male suspects approached her. One yelled “Hey that’s my phone!” before the suspects began attacking her. She stated she did not know the suspects and had never seen them before. V/XXXX stated she was knocked to the ground and remembered getting kicked in the head twice but reports not losing consciousness. Officers observed (wounds) … (Victim) stated the only item the suspects stole was her blue iPhone (unknown value). Suspect #1 is described as a black male, 16-22 years old, thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black/white puffy coat and gray sweatpants. Suspect #2 is described as a black male 16-22 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing all black. Suspect #3 is described as a black male, 16-22 years old and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray beanie and dark pants. Suspect #4 is described as a black male 16-22 years old and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. Suspect #5 never exited the white Honda.

The victim was taken to the hospital by AMR ambulance, the police report says, noting the same injuries mentioned above in the email we received. Also noted, the items found in the parking lot included damaged eyeglasses that belonged to the victim.

Police were canvassing for more security video that might have recorded the attack, as well as what the nearby resident recorded. If you have any information, the SPD violent-crime tipline is 206-233-5000.