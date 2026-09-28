CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle’s new trivia champions

Every week in our West Seattle Event Calendar and daily highlight lists, we spotlight numerous trivia nights. Last night at Admiral Pub was the biggest of the year – the West Seattle Trivia Championship. Will Drewry (regular host at The Good Society) sent this photo and report:

(Champions “Brits and Twits” with trivia hosts Alex from Admiral Pub and Will from The Good Society)

West Seattle has a new trivia champion! 17 teams representing bars across West Seattle competed last night at the 4th annual West Seattle Trivia Championship! Taking home the grand prize and the trophy was the team “Brits and Twits” from Admiral Pub. Thanks to all the teams that participated and to the quiz-masters who helped host!