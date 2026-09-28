ROAD. WORK, WEATHER, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: First Monday of fall

6:00 AM: Good morning. This is Monday, September 28, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sunny, high in the mid-60s. Sunrise will be at 7:04 am today, while sunset will be at 6:54 pm.

(Weekend moonset, photographed by Andrew Vernon)

ROAD WORK

The second phase of SW 106th repaving in Arbor Heights is scheduled to start today – details here.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Fall quarter starts today at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), so 16th SW will be busier.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule (until next Monday, October 5, when it goes to two boats for a month). Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later night runs Fridays and Saturdays for just under two more weeks.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!