ROAD. WORK, WEATHER, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: First Monday of fall

6:00 AM: Good morning. This is Monday, September 28, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Sunny, high in the mid-60s. Sunrise will be at 7:04 am today, while sunset will be at 6:54 pm.
(Weekend moonset, photographed by Andrew Vernon)
ROAD WORK
The second phase of SW 106th repaving in Arbor Heights is scheduled to start today – details here.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Fall quarter starts today at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), so 16th SW will be busier.
TRANSIT TODAY
Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule (until next Monday, October 5, when it goes to two boats for a month). Check the alert page for last-minute changes.
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later night runs Fridays and Saturdays for just under two more weeks.
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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