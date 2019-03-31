BIZNOTE: Outer Space Seattle finds its launch pad on Alki

More than a year ago, we reported on the plan for Outer Space Seattle – a space-themed indoor playspace for which proprietor Caitlin Huertas has been seeking a location. She’s finally found it – the ex-Marée Bistro space at 2820 Alki SW, where the LEASED! sign went up almost two weeks ago. (It’s been exactly a year since Marée closed.) She’s just taking the ex-restaurant space for now, “but we hope to expand into the market space [next door] in the future,” she tells WSB. “Opening date to be determined.” Watch for updates at outerspaceseattle.com. (Thanks for the tip – we took the photo 12 days ago after the initial tip about the LEASED! sign but hadn’t turned up the tenant’s identity until now!)
