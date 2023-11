A little more than two months after Dere Auto closed at 35th/Barton, the repair shop has reopened as a Meineke Car Care Center. That’s what departing Dere staff told us in August was planned for the site, replacing Meineke’s 17th/Roxbury location, which closed because of impending redevelopment. Hours for the new Meineke will be 7:30 am-6 pm Mondays-Saturdays.