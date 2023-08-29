BIZNOTE: Dere Auto clearing out of 35th/Barton

Thanks for the tip! Dere Auto is clearing out at 35th/Barton, after more than three decades. We went over to inquire after a texter sent a photo of this note on the door:

As the note says, they told us, they’re consolidating into their Rainier Avenue location. They also told us that the West Seattle site – which has been listed as “for lease” for a while – will be taken over by Meineke, which recently closed its 17th/Roxbury location (slated for redevelopment). We haven’t yet reached that company to confirm.