WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes!

(Space Needle and Mount Baker, photographed Friday by Jerry Simmons)

One more day of post-summer sunshine expected today – here’s what’s happening:

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE CONTINUES: This is Day 2 of the West Seattle low bridge’s week-long surface-traffic (driving, riding, walking, rolling) closure; here’s our Saturday-night update.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Day 2 of the UW-hosted beach-volleyball tournament at Alki, with play starting at 9 am again today.

CLOSING SALE CONTINUES: As noted Saturday, the closing sale at HeartBeet Organic Superfood Café (6032 California SW) continues, 9 am-4 pm, but they’d really like to clear everything out by noon, so go make an offer!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Community art on display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

POP-UP ART SALE: Again today, three artists are selling their work 10 am-5 pm in the pop-up space at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

SILVER SEALS SWIM: Too late to sign up if you didn’t make the deadline, but prospective spectators should note that – as previewed here – (age) 55+ swimmers will be in the water starting at 11 am, heading northeast along the shore from Alki Bathhouse.

BEE GARDEN NEEDS YOU: Volunteer at the West Seattle Bee Garden (Lanham/Graham) 11 am-1 pm today to help get it ready for fall/winter!

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: Noon-7 pm, third and final day of Oktoberfest fun at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – see the schedule/offerings/events here.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Bring your pet – or a photo – to the West Seattle High School parking lot (3000 California SW) for the annual community Blessing of the Animals, with The Rev. Elise Johnstone from neighboring St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church presiding – details in our calendar listing.

COFFEEHOUSE ART: Jennifer Carrasco leads figure painting/drawing at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-9 pm. Contact her to sign up.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

