NEXT SUNDAY: 55+? Take a Silver Seals Swim

One week from today, people 55+ are invited to join a Silver Seals Swim in West Seattle waters – even if you haven’t tried open-water swimming before. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

Celebrate the dynamism of our age with a fun, cold swim. We’ll start at at the Alki bathhouse and swim northeast along the beach as friends and family cheer us on. This event is FREE, but all swimmers must register and be over the age of 55. If you prefer to plunge instead of swim, that is also fine!

Date: SUNDAY, October 8th, 2023 Registration closes October 3rd.

Time: 11:00 am-12:30 pm

Cost: FREE. Coffee provided. Please consider bringing treats to share after the swim.

MANDATORY SAFETY MEETING VIA ZOOM

7:30 pm PT, Thursday October 5th

You must attend in order to participate. Please factor this requirement into your decision to register. No meeting recording will be available.