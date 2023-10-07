LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Cylinder work on Day 1 ‘went very well,’ per SDOT director

Reminder that the West Seattle low bridge – aka the Spokane Street Swing Bridge – remains closed for a week of work following the return of the cylinder removed nine months ago for repairs. SDOT director Greg Spotts announced via Twitter/X tonight that today’s work to bring in the rehabilitated cylinder “went very well!” He added, “Tomorrow work continues on reinstallation.” The work is expected to continue until next Saturday afternoon (October 14th). In the meantime, as explained toward the end of this SDOT post, you can use the Transit GO app for a free daily round trip on Metro, either bus or West Seattle Water Taxi. (If you choose the latter, though, note two things: The WS Water Taxi will be on a Sunday schedule for the Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday Monday, and next Saturday it won’t be running at all because of maintenance work to prepare for winter.)