WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30 notes!

(Fish photographed from Jack Block Park Pier on Wednesday by Steve Bender)

Welcome to the weekend! Highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:

ROAD WORK ALERT: Northbound Delridge Way traffic north of SW Genesee is temporarily in one of the southbound lanes because of ongoing road work that’s scheduled to wrap up by Monday.

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend going with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE HIKE: Explore the West Duwamish Greenbelt on a guided hike! Meet at 9:30 am at the South Seattle College Arboretum (north end of campus at 6000 16th SW)

DUWAMISH ALIVE! 10 am-2 pm at multiple sites, today’s the fall installment of the twice-yearly mega-work party to take care of the Duwamish River’s watershed. If you haven’t already signed up to volunteer, the Herring’s House site in West Seattle still has volunteer openings. All are welcome, volunteering or not, for the opening ceremony and speeches at həʔapus Village Park and Shoreline Habitat at 10 am (across from the Duwamish Longhouse in the 4700 block of West Marginal Way SW).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: You can admire the community art on display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The weekly farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is open for shopping 10 am-2 pm – second-to-last time this year – prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is planting season, and you can shop for student-raised plants at the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open 10 am-2 pm on the north end of campus.

WESTCREST DOG PARK TLC: If you can spare a little time to help out at the dog park, be there at 10:30 am. (9000 8th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

COURT-CONVERSION PROTEST: People opposed to Seattle Parks‘ plan to convert the former Lincoln Park tennis courts to pickleball courts plan a protest today, meeting in the park’s north lot (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) at 11 am.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

ART-GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH: Seasonal specialties at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), noon-4 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM FAMILY DAY: Special day to visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens), 12-4 pm – as previewed here, it’s Family Day, with opportunities to learn about the beavers of Longfellow Creek!

CANDIDATE COFFEE: School board candidate Debbie Carlsen will be at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) noon-2 pm to meet voters.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Alki UCC and Kol HaNeshamah team up for this walk-by event, with live music, 12:30-1:30 pm in the front courtyard of their building at 6115 SW Hinds.

GREAT PUMPKIN SEARCH: The Fauntleroy Community Association invites you to the Endolyne Triangle (Wildwood/Brace Point/45th) to search for pumpkins big and small, 1-3 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HALLOWEEN PET PHOTOS: 1-5 pm, free Halloween pet photo booth at Mud Bay (2611 California SW).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR: Leslie Harris hosts her final community conversation before the election in which she’s not running for re-election, 2-5 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW). She again promises to bring her famous lasagna!

FREE VACCINATIONS: Flu and COVID shots available 2-5:30 pm in a clinic at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), no appointment needed, just show up.

FALL BEER SHOWCASE: 30 fall favorites, 2-9 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), where the Tat’s truck also is visiting 3-8 pm.

HALLOQWEEN BASH: 4-6 pm, Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW) hosts “an afternoon of fall festivities including seasonal pastries and cider, costume contest, kids’ activities, drag performances and FUN with Seattle drag queens Holli B. Sinclair, Cookie Couture, and Sylvia O’Stayformore!” Tickets here (by donation).

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

ARTSWEST GALA: 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) – tickets and details here.

SPOOKY SHOW: Nightfall Orphanage, spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-10 pm (see our Halloween Guide for full-season schedule). No admission charge, but charity donations requested – food or funds.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘GREAT NIGHT’ LAUNCHES: New Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

