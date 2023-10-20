WEEKEND PREVIEW: Log House Museum ‘Family Day’ on Saturday spotlights Longfellow Creek’s beavers

Among the many options you have this weekend – the Log House Museum welcomes you to a special event Saturday afternoon – in case you haven’t seen this in our calendar, here’s the announcement:

This Saturday we celebrate Fall by celebrating the beaver families that live along Longfellow Creek – the subject of our ongoing exhibit t?awi: Creek of Hope! Stop by the Log House Museum from 12 – 4 for free, family-friendly crafts, complimentary cider, build your own dam, and enjoy an interactive display of a beaver lodge!!

The Log House Museum is at 61st and Stevens in Alki