Update on this afternoon’s Southwest Library vaccination clinic

Just received this update on this afternoon’s planned COVID/flu vaccination clinic at Southwest Library:

This morning, we received an unfortunate update from Seattle/King County Public Health. Due to a shipping delay from the manufacturer, the COVID doses earmarked for today’s clinic have been drastically reduced. Here is the updated availability for the vaccines at today’s clinic:

VACCINE DOSES AVAILABLE AT 10/21 SOUTHWEST LIBRARY CLINIC:

NO COVID doses for insured folks who are 12+

Only 7 COVID doses available for uninsured 12+

Limited pediatric COVID doses (5-11 years old) for children insured by state Medicaid or private insurers

Plenty of flu shots available for ages 3 years & older (including high-dose flu shots for seniors)

We anticipate running out of the 7 doses for uninsured folks 12+ very early on. Library staff have been numerous phone calls to pharmacies all over the west/southwest Seattle area, and have only located two sites with confirmed walk-in COVID vaccine availability for today: Sea Mar Burien (14434 Ambaum Blvd SW; 206-812-6140) free for folks regardless of insurance, and Fred Meyer Burien (14300 1st Ave S, Burien; 206-433-6446) free for folks with insurance and out-of-pocket for folks without insurance ($180). We’re working to locate more walk-in COVID vaccine options for today.

For more information, patrons are welcome to call the Southwest Library at 206-684-7455. We’re very, very sorry for this unforeseen development.