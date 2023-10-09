WEST SEATTLE PARKS: Junction ‘landbanked’ site chat Tuesday

(WSB file photo)

Reminder – tomorrow (Tuesday, October 10th) Seattle Parks reps will be at the long-“landbanked” future park in The Junction. It’s been a long time since they developed designs for the two-thirds-of-an-acre site in the 4700 block of 40th SW, and they want to at the very least refresh everyone’s memory of what’s planned, before projected construction next year. You can talk with them about the park plan and your hopes for it at the site tomorrow, and/or answer this survey about potential added park features. They’re scheduled to be at the site 4-6 pm Tuesday.