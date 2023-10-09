West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

55℉

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Arbor Heights spookiness

October 9, 2023 6:49 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Arbor Heights | Halloween | West Seattle news

Just over three weeks until Halloween, and we’re spotlighting decorated West Seattle homes again this year! Thanks to Meaghan for the first one – her family’s spooky setup is in Arbor Heights, at the corner of 100th and 35th.

If you have – or have seen – a great display, let us know where; photos are welcome but not mandatory, we’ll be out taking pics too. We’ll also list displays, whether ongoing or just for the big day/night, on the WSB Halloween Guide page, which will be published soon, with seasonal events listed too. westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send us something – thank you!

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Arbor Heights spookiness"

  • Flivver October 9, 2023 (8:08 pm)
    Reply

    Great display on east side of 55th between Dakota and Andover when I drove by today.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.