WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Arbor Heights spookiness

Just over three weeks until Halloween, and we’re spotlighting decorated West Seattle homes again this year! Thanks to Meaghan for the first one – her family’s spooky setup is in Arbor Heights, at the corner of 100th and 35th.

If you have – or have seen – a great display, let us know where; photos are welcome but not mandatory, we’ll be out taking pics too. We’ll also list displays, whether ongoing or just for the big day/night, on the WSB Halloween Guide page, which will be published soon, with seasonal events listed too. westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send us something – thank you!