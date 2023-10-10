SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Bunker Hill, decommissioned and under tow

Thanks to Gary Jones for the photo and ship ID. Seen passing West Seattle, under tow and headed into Kitsap County waters, that’s the USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). The guided-missile cruiser was decommissioned two and a half weeks ago in a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego (this online Navy story has lots of history). According to this online report, it’s being taken to Bremerton to “serve as a ‘logistics support asset’.” (A reference to another ship in that role explains that term as “spare-parts hulk.”)