SCHOOL BUDGET CUTS: Closures/ consolidations? Schedule changes? Higher fees? Board work session lists possibilities in advance of superintendent’s plan

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Four weeks before Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Jones is due to present a plan for closing a $105 million budget gap next school year, some of the possibilities were previewed at a school board “work session” this week.

The session (see the agenda and documents here) also was intended to be a recap of the challenges – inefficient state funding, according to district administrators, singing out situations such as state funding provided for nine nurses in the district, which has 65 without even averaging one per school. And the measures that closed a budget gap for the current school year also were recapped, including changes to the “central office” budget, which is $441 million. The board was reminded that “central office” includes districtwide services such as meals, far more than just middle and upper management at district HQ. This year the district reduced “central office” expenses by $32 million and is looking at $18 million.

But some of the ways they closed a gap this year are no longer available. And that’s why they’re looking at school closure/consolidation, for example, to create what administrators call “a system of well-resourced schools” – theoretically, larger schools that would have a full set of nurses, librarians, counselors, family support workers. No specific schools have been mentioned so far. But one slide from Tuesday’s meeting mentioned what closures would be expected to save – up to $2 million per closed school:

Another possible way to save money, with existing schools: Going to three bell schedules, for more efficient use of school buses. That could save $5 million, according to district staff. (The most-recent suggestion to do that was shelved amid a firestorm of opposition.)

Maybe higher fees, such as charging for athletic participation, or having families cover the fees the district pays for payments through the SchoolPay system:

Other possibilities could include selling property:

The meeting ran short on time (though it lasted about half an hour longer than planned) before much brainstorming happened, but board director Vivian Song mentioned one thing she saw missing: Raising revenue by growing enrollment (since each added student means more state funding), or at least – given the recent declines – actively working to stabilize it.

Before the meeting got to the discussion of potential money-saving measures, some general philosophical points about the process were discussed. Board director Leslie Harris of West Seattle wondered if any parts of the budget could be put off-limits – “we never really agreed on baselines.” And she also again chided district staff for not yet at least previewing potential closures and consolidations, or at least hinting at what values they’re using to review specific schools: Would those values include keeping K-8 schools? Keeping STEM-focused schools? Keeping small schools that are focused on specialized programs? Some discussion ensued about “focusing on student outcomes.” Board director Chandra Hampson, who has been previously reported as a critic of “option schools” (in West Seattle, that includes Pathfinder and Boren STEM K-8s), declared that those schools “don’t have better outcomes.” In a general observation regarding school consolidations, board director Liza Rankin said, “I don’t want anybody’s school to close, but we’re talking about schools meant for 400, 500 stdents, with under 200” and therefore short on resources now.

WHAT’S NEXT: The superintendent is scheduled to present his plan on Wednesday, November 15th. Feedback from the district’s recent series of community meetings is supposed to factor into it, but that feedback is still being parsed by district staff, chief of staff Bev Redmond said toward the start of this week’s work session.

LOCAL MEETING: Local school-board director Leslie Harris has her next community-conversation meeting set for this Saturday (October 21), 2-5 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 2306 42nd SW – bring your questions/concerns/suggestions.