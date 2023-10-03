Remembering Beverly J. Alger, 1932-2023

Family and friends are remembering Beverly Alger, and sharing this announcement with her community:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beverly June Alger, on September 26, 2023, in Seattle, at the age of 91, from cancer.

Very proud of her Norwegian heritage, she lived almost her entire life in West Seattle, and loved everything that it had to offer. She lived a long and full life that included traveling to many places around the world, always enjoying life with grace and style.

We are deeply grateful for the medical care and support she received from her doctors, Providence Hospital, Swedish Hospital, and The Kenney Senior Living Community. She is survived by her youngest daughter Linda, son-in-law Brent, and many nieces and nephews, all who loved her very much.