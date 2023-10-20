UPDATE: Police standoff in Arbor Heights

11:27 PM: After a vehicle went into a yard in the 10200 block of 31st SW in Arbor Heights, police tried to get the driver to come out. He was reported to have a gun and a dog, and was not responding to commands to come out. So after trying for a while, including loudspeaker calls, police have called in negotiators and SWAT. Thanks to all the neighbors who’ve texted tips and photos (206-293-6302 any time); one neighbor describes the vehicle as a “white Chrysler 300”). We’re not clear on the driver’s status; we heard “passed out” at one point. We’re continuing to monitor.

11:44 PM: It does sound as if he’s passed out but showing signs of life. Meantime, they report “the dog is aggressive” but they’ve managed to seize the gun.

12:06 AM: The man is now reported to be out of the car and in custody. SFD medics will be checking him out. (And police have been figuring out how to have the dog cared for.)