UPDATE: Police standoff in Arbor Heights

October 20, 2023 11:27 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

11:27 PM: After a vehicle went into a yard in the 10200 block of 31st SW in Arbor Heights, police tried to get the driver to come out. He was reported to have a gun and a dog, and was not responding to commands to come out. So after trying for a while, including loudspeaker calls, police have called in negotiators and SWAT. Thanks to all the neighbors who’ve texted tips and photos (206-293-6302 any time); one neighbor describes the vehicle as a “white Chrysler 300”). We’re not clear on the driver’s status; we heard “passed out” at one point. We’re continuing to monitor.

11:44 PM: It does sound as if he’s passed out but showing signs of life. Meantime, they report “the dog is aggressive” but they’ve managed to seize the gun.

12:06 AM: The man is now reported to be out of the car and in custody. SFD medics will be checking him out. (And police have been figuring out how to have the dog cared for.)

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Police standoff in Arbor Heights"

  • Greystreet October 20, 2023 (11:33 pm)
    This is how it started, noticed the vehicle in front of our house which was bizarre, we went outside and it slowly started backing up, we moved away from windows and the car hit our neighbors tree. At that point I called 911…police keep announcing for the occupant to leave the vehicle, while neighborhood peaking through windows…unnerving and I hope they act soon. 

  • Rhonda October 20, 2023 (11:43 pm)
    This is a block away from us. Seems like a very tense negotiation. I’m relieved to see SPD swarm the neighborhood.

  • Arbor Heights Neighbor October 20, 2023 (11:46 pm)
    This same car was parked in the street (lights on, running) further up where 31st curves into 102nd between 9:00 and 9:30. I hope the situation will be resolved safely soon. 

  • EJ October 20, 2023 (11:52 pm)
    Explains all the lights and sirens I’m seeing screaming south down 35th 🙄

  • J October 21, 2023 (12:19 am)
    Thank you for reporting on this! 

